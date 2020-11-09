Army Officer Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Rashtriya Rifles Camp in J&K's Rajouri

An Army officer of Major-rank was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday morning, police said. The body was found at the camp in the Thanamandi belt of the district and brought to the knowledge of the police, they said.

Senior Army and police officers rushed to the spot, and an investigation has been started, the police said. A court of inquiry has been ordered in the case.