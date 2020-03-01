Army Officer in Jammu & Kashmir Dies While Trying to Save His Dog From Fire
A fire had broken out in an officers' hut Saturday night in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla District.
For Representation.
Srinagar: An Army officer died while trying to save his dog during a fire incident in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
A fire had broken out in an officers' hut Saturday night and Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals, attached with SSTC Gulmarg, rescued his wife and one of his dogs. However, while rescuing another dog, the major received burn injuries up to 90 per cent and died on the spot, a police official said.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters with the assistance of local police.
The body of the Army officer has been shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further medico-legal formalities.
