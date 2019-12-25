Jharkhand result tally
Army Officer Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rampur Sector
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30am on Wednesday, the sources said. They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians.
The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said. Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a JCO, the sources said.
