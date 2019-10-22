Army Officer Killed in Firing by Militants at Naushera Sector Near LoC, Encounter Underway

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army died on Tuesday he was fired upon by militants at a post in Naushera sector half a kilometre inside the Line of Control. Security forces have cordoned off the area where an encounter is still raging, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, an encounter also broke out between security forces and militants in Kashmir's Awantipora region. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

This is the first encounter in Kashmir after the Indian Army on Sunday destroyed four terror camps and Pakistani military positions with artillery fire in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The attack was in retaliation to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army that were meant to assist infiltrators in Tangdhar sector.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as its Army claimed to have taken a group of diplomats and journalists on a guided tour of a mountainous region to show damages allegedly caused to civilians in Indian artillery fire two days ago.

On Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote, in the Poonchh district of Jammu and Kashmir at 11.30 a.m.

A day earlier, the Indian Army had acceded to Pakistan Army's demand, put through established channels of communication, that no ceasefire violations should be undertaken as a group of diplomats and journalists were to be taken on a tour along the LoC.

"Shelling went on from Pakistan side in Balakote till 2.30 p.m. There have been civilian injuries too in the shelling," said sources.

On the intervening night of October 19 and 20, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the death of two soldiers and a civilian. As per Army sources, kids have been restrained from attending schools along the LoC with incessant ceasefire violation from Pakistan.

