Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Army Officer's Body Found Cut into Two Parts on Railway Track in Delhi

The deceased had gone to Lucknow to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express, the police said.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Army Officer's Body Found Cut into Two Parts on Railway Track in Delhi
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: An Army officer's body has been found on a railway track at the New Delhi railway station, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the officer, identified as Lieutenant Diwakar Puri, was found cut into two parts on Monday morning, they said.

According to police, Puri was from the Army Medical Corps and a resident of Delhi.

He had gone to Lucknow to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express, the police said.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited. The body has been handed over to the deceased's family, they said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram