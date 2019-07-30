English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Officer's Body Found Cut into Two Parts on Railway Track in Delhi
The deceased had gone to Lucknow to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express, the police said.
New Delhi: An Army officer's body has been found on a railway track at the New Delhi railway station, police said on Tuesday.
The body of the officer, identified as Lieutenant Diwakar Puri, was found cut into two parts on Monday morning, they said.
According to police, Puri was from the Army Medical Corps and a resident of Delhi.
He had gone to Lucknow to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express, the police said.
A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited. The body has been handed over to the deceased's family, they said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
