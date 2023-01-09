Army Officer's Car Set Ablaze for Objecting to Loud Music at Hotel in UP; 6 Booked

The car of an Army Major was allegedly set ablaze by some unidentified men after he objected to playing of loud music at a hotel in Vishal Khand area of Gomtinagar on Monday, police said. Additional DCP (East) Ali Abbas said a case has been registered against two staff of the hotel and four other unidentified people.

According to police, Hotel Milano Cafe is located near the residence of Major Abhijit Singh. On Sunday late night, the DJ was being played in a loud manner. On this, the senior Army officer asked the hotel staff to stop the music, but they refused and an argument ensued between both the sides. Later, the music was stopped following police intervention.

In a complaint submitted to police, Singh said he returned to his house after the DJ was stopped, and went off to sleep. At around 3.30 am on Monday, he saw fire in the portico of his house, and subsequently saw his car burning. Before he could extinguish the fire, the car was completely burnt. DCP Abbas said the complainant had come home on leave.

“The Major complained that some youth broke the glass of his car and set it ablaze," he said.

Police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot, and the fire was controlled. “Subsequently, a case was registered at Gomtinagar police station against two hotel staff (named) and four unidentified people, and efforts are on to find them," the DCP added.

