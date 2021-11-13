Commanding Officer, His Wife and Son Among 7 Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur

Four soldiers and the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles along with his son and wife were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Singhat around 10 am on Saturday. Three injured in the incident were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre. A report suggested that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack. However, no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was “returning from one of his Coy posts in Myanmar border" when the attack took place at around 10 am in Churachandpur district, close to the border. An official that among the dead three were from the Quick Response Team.

“Very rare for North East insurgents to target families. This is a declaration of war," an officer said while describing the dastardly attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths and promised justice. “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he said in a tweet.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the perpetrators would be “brought to justice". “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants," he tweeted.

