CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#AirIndia
Home » News » India » Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement Near LoC in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement Near LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 22:08 IST

Jammu, India

A search of the area will be carried out with the first light of the day on Sunday, the officials said. (PTI)

A search of the area will be carried out with the first light of the day on Sunday, the officials said. (PTI)

A tight vigil is being maintained in the area to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt from across the border, they added.

Indian Army troops on Saturday evening opened fire after noticing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Balakote sector and opened “speculative fire", they said, adding the firing lasted for a few minutes and there was no report of any casualty.

A search of the area will be carried out with the first light of the day on Sunday, the officials said.

A tight vigil is being maintained in the area to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt from across the border, they added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
first published:January 07, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 22:08 IST
Read More