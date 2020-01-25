Army Organises 'Run for Fun' on eve of Republic Day in J&K's Doda District

Bhadarwah: In the run-up to the 71st Republic Day celebrations, the army's Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday organised a five-km marathon "Run for Fun" in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Commanding Officer, 10 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Abhishek Rawat flagged off the marathon from Ganpat Bridge.

Besides officers of the 10 and 4 Rashtriya Rifles, 700 students participated in the event.

"It was heartwarming to see the response of the youth, especially girls, who despite chilly weather came out in large numbers to participate in the event. This clearly indicates that how strongly our young generation is attached to the nation," Colonel Rawat said.

He said the half marathon was organised with an aim to inculcate a sense of responsibility, oneness, communal harmony and brotherhood among the people, especially youngsters.

Colonel Rawat urged upon the youth to follow the principles of unity in diversity, brotherhood and communal harmony. The marathon concluded at the Sports Stadium in Doda.

