- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Army Organises 'Run for Fun' on eve of Republic Day in J&K's Doda District
Colonel Abhishek Rawat urged upon the youth to follow the principles of unity in diversity, brotherhood and communal harmony.
Representative Image. (Image: PTI)
Bhadarwah: In the run-up to the 71st Republic Day celebrations, the army's Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday organised a five-km marathon "Run for Fun" in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Commanding Officer, 10 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Abhishek Rawat flagged off the marathon from Ganpat Bridge.
Besides officers of the 10 and 4 Rashtriya Rifles, 700 students participated in the event.
"It was heartwarming to see the response of the youth, especially girls, who despite chilly weather came out in large numbers to participate in the event. This clearly indicates that how strongly our young generation is attached to the nation," Colonel Rawat said.
He said the half marathon was organised with an aim to inculcate a sense of responsibility, oneness, communal harmony and brotherhood among the people, especially youngsters.
Colonel Rawat urged upon the youth to follow the principles of unity in diversity, brotherhood and communal harmony. The marathon concluded at the Sports Stadium in Doda.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless