Army Personnel Commits Suicide after Woman He Loved Gets Engaged to Someone Else, Say Police

A 23-year-old Army man from Maharashtra allegedly hanged himself from a tree here after the woman he loved got engaged to someone else, police said on Tuesday.

Rambhau Jatav, a resident of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district currently posted in Kota, allegedly committed suicide because the woman he loved was reportedly getting married to another man on June 14, said ASI, Nayapura police station, Kanh Singh.

He said the incident took place on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the body was found hanging from a tree in the morning near Army Public School in Nayapura.

In the suicide note, Jatav wrote that he loved the woman and missed her, Singh said.

The body was sent to Jatav's native place in Maharashtra after the post-mortem and a case has been lodged to ascertain exact reasons behind death, the assistant sub-inspector said.