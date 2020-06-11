Army Personnel Killed, Civilian Injured as Pak Shells Villages, Forward Posts in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu: An Army personnel was killed and a civilian injured as the Pakistani Army heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Thursday, officials said.

This is fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army. Officials said the Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera sector this morning, leaving an Army man dead and a villager injured.

Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated resulting in heavy exchanges, they said. Several houses were damaged as Pakistani troops on Wednesday night opened fire and shelled mortars.

Pakistan targeted over a dozen villages along the LoC in Nowshera and Balakote sectors late Wednesday night with heavy mortars and guided missiles, they said. People living in border hamlets took shelter in bunkers, they said.

The heavy shelling has triggered panic among border dwellers, who have asked authorities to provide them with more bunkers.