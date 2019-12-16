Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Army Personnel Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan along LoC in J&K's Gurez Sector

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector. Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively, an army official said.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Army Personnel Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan along LoC in J&K's Gurez Sector
Representative image.

Srinagar: An Army personnel was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district on Monday, officials said.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively," an Army official said.

He said one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops.

"The Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram