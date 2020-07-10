INDIA

Army Personnel Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri District

The Army personnel suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
An Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

An Army personnel suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they added.

Officials said Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

