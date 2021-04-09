Army Personnel Succumbs to Injuries After Unidentified Militants Fire at Him in J&K's Anantnag

An army personnel succumbed to his injuries after unknown militants fired upon him in Jablipora area, Bijbehara, in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Friday.

The incident occurred on a day when security forces killed seven militants. Police identified the personnel as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, 35, a resident of Goriwan, Bijbehara, who was serving in the territorial army and had been on leave.

After he was left critically injured in the incident, he was taken to a hospital in Anantnag. The soldier had received multiple bullet wounds in the head and abdomen. He was later shifted to GMC, Anantnag, for advanced treatment, but his wounds proved fatal.

An army statement said the incident took place at around 4.50 pm by unidentified militants. It said Akhoon worked for the TA battalion and had been on leave since 22 March of this year.

The police, Army and CRPF later cordoned-off the area to nab the fleeing militants but no contact could be established.

