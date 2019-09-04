Srinagar: The Indian Army, which had arrested two Pakistani nationals associated with Laskhar-e-Taiba last month, on Wednesday played confession videos of the two men as proof of desperate attempts by Pakistan to push terrorists into Kashmir.

Addressing the media along with J&K Police, the army officials said Khalil Ahmad and Mozam Khokar, both Pakistani nationals, were trying to infiltrate into India through Jammu and Kashmir. They were arrested near the LoC in Boniyar sector of Baramulla district on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

The press conference was addressed by Chinar corps commander, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon and J&K Police chief Munir Khan in Srinagar.

Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in the Valley, they said. "Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace in the Valley. On August 21, we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba," Lt General KJS Dhillon said.

During interrogation, the two LeT men revealed that their handlers across the LoC are planning to push in groups of terrorists to disrupt peace and launch attacks in Kashmir, the army officials said.

