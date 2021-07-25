The Indian Army found explosive devices under a large stone in Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. The recovery is said to have averted a possible bomb blast in the area.

Officials told News18 that four IEDs, camouflaged under a big stone, were found in Awoora Naderagh forests. With timely action by the Army and police forces, a bomb disposal squad was sent to the location, which was cordoned off.

The IEDs were recovered after a search operation by police and the Indian Army’s 41 RR squad, according to an official.

Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarty, SSP Kupwara, said that four IEDs, four bundles of wires that were approximately 40 metres each were recovered from the site.

The bomb disposal team reportedly diffused all the IEDs.

