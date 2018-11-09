English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Porter Killed in Pakistan Firing Along LoC in Jammu
The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Jammu: An Army porter was killed in Pakistani sniper fire along the Line of Control in Jammu district, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident in the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Friday.
The porter died in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district around 1800 hours Friday, officials told PTI.
In the Manajakote sector, Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.
The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.
The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.
The porter died in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district around 1800 hours Friday, officials told PTI.
In the Manajakote sector, Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.
The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.
The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manu-Saurabh Win Mixed Event Gold with Junior World Record
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Still Best but Won't Win Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 52.25 Crore
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...