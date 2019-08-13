Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Army Prepared to Deal With Any Security Challenge in Jammu and Kashmir: Gen Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat downplayed reports of additional deployment by Pakistan along the Line of Control near Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "Everybody does precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources."

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the armed forces are prepared to deal with any security challenge along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and downplayed reports of additional deployment by Pakistan in the area.

"The assessment is that should anything go wrong, we are prepared," he said on the sidelines of an event when asked about the security situation along the LoC after India withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.

On Pakistan increasing the number of troops along the LoC following India's decisions on Kashmir, Gen Rawat said, "Everybody does precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources."

"We should not get too concerned about it. That is normal," he added.

