Army Public School Delhi Recruitment 2018: 30 Teaching Posts, Apply Before September 4

Army Public School Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies of Teaching Staff has begun on the official website of the Army Public School, Delhi - apsdk.com. APS, New Delhi aims to engage selected candidates in APS Dhaula Kuan, APS Delhi Cantt and APS Shankar Vihar on temporary basis.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4 September 2018, 2:00 pm by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.apsdk.comStep 2 – Click on link ‘Career@ APSDK’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 - Click ‘Application for Teaching Staff at Army Public School’ linkStep 4 – a word file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printout of the formStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with demand draft of Rs.100 at the below mentioned address:‘Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan’Direct Link - https://www.apsdk.com/images/applicationformforteachingpost.docThe applicant needs to pay Rs.100 as application fee.APS Dhaula Kuan: 16PRT (General) - 2PRT (Dance) – 1TGT (Hindi) – 1TGT (Geology/ Social Science) – 2TGT (English) – 1PGT (Psychology) – 1Counsellor – 1PA– 1LDC – 3Nurse – 1Science Lab Attendant – 2APS Delhi Cantt: 11TGT (English) – 1TGT (Physical Education) – 2TGT (Social Science) – 1PGT (Physics) – 1PGT (Physical Education) – 1PGT (Maths) – 1PRT (General) – 2Librarian – 1Special Educator – 1APS Shankar Vihar: 3PRT (Hindi) – 1TGT (English/ SST) – 1Librarian – 1https://www.apsdk.com/images/adnew.jpghttps://www.apsdk.com/images/tempvacancy.pdfThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan – 11 September, 2018 (Tentative)