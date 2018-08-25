English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Army Public School Delhi Recruitment 2018: 30 Teaching Posts, Apply Before September 4
APS, New Delhi aims to engage selected candidates in APS Dhaula Kuan, APS Delhi Cantt and APS Shankar Vihar on temporary basis.
Screen-grab from the official website of Army Public School.
Army Public School Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies of Teaching Staff has begun on the official website of the Army Public School, Delhi - apsdk.com. APS, New Delhi aims to engage selected candidates in APS Dhaula Kuan, APS Delhi Cantt and APS Shankar Vihar on temporary basis.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4 September 2018, 2:00 pm by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for Army Public School Delhi Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.apsdk.com
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Career@ APSDK’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 - Click ‘Application for Teaching Staff at Army Public School’ link
Step 4 – a word file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout of the form
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with demand draft of Rs.100 at the below mentioned address:
‘Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan’
Direct Link - https://www.apsdk.com/images/applicationformforteachingpost.doc
Application Fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
AIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 30
APS Dhaula Kuan: 16
PRT (General) - 2
PRT (Dance) – 1
TGT (Hindi) – 1
TGT (Geology/ Social Science) – 2
TGT (English) – 1
PGT (Psychology) – 1
Counsellor – 1
PA– 1
LDC – 3
Nurse – 1
Science Lab Attendant – 2
APS Delhi Cantt: 11
TGT (English) – 1
TGT (Physical Education) – 2
TGT (Social Science) – 1
PGT (Physics) – 1
PGT (Physical Education) – 1
PGT (Maths) – 1
PRT (General) – 2
Librarian – 1
Special Educator – 1
APS Shankar Vihar: 3
PRT (Hindi) – 1
TGT (English/ SST) – 1
Librarian – 1
Official Advertisement:
https://www.apsdk.com/images/adnew.jpg
Official Advertisement of Posts:
https://www.apsdk.com/images/tempvacancy.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Venue and Date of Interview:
Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan – 11 September, 2018 (Tentative)
