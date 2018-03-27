GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Public School Kota Recruitment 2018: Apply Before 31st March 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:11 PM IST
a view of APS Kota's website.
APS Kota Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Army Public School (APS), Kota - apskota.in.

APS Kota aims to fill various vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT/ PRT, TGT/ PRT(Comp Science), Counselor, Dance, PET, Special Educator and Staff Nurse and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions and submit application for the relevant job post on or before 31st March 2018, 2PM.

How to Apply for APS Kota Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.apskota.in

Step 2 – Download the Application Form

Step 3 – Fill the application form and post the filled Application Form along with application fee of Rs.200 via DD (in favor of Army Public School Kota) at ‘ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL, KOTA, MALA ROAD KOTA-324001’

Direct Link - http://www.apskota.in/LSB%20FORMS%202018.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

PGT - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks for each.

TGT/ PRT - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and must be B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.

TGT/ PRT(Comp Science) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech or ME/ M Tech or MCA with at least 50% marks.

Counselor - The applicant must possess MA/ MSC in Psychology with minimum of 50% marks.

Dance - The applicant must possess 10th passed certificate with 2 years experience in recognized Ballet/ Troupe/ Indian Classical Dance as a performing Artist.

Physical Education - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or B.E.P.D.

Staff Nurse - The applicant must possess Diploma in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing.

Special Educator - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with B.E.D with 1 year Diploma in Special Education.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.apskota.in/Adv%20for%20LSB%20Vacanies%202018.jpg

Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Demand Draft of Rs.200 as application fee.

Selection Process:
The selection of the shortlisted candidates will be done through Interviews.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
