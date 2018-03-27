English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Public School Kota Recruitment 2018: Apply Before 31st March 2018
APS Kota aims to fill various vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT/ PRT, TGT/ PRT(Comp Science), Counselor, Dance, PET, Special Educator and Staff Nurse and other posts.
a view of APS Kota's website.
APS Kota Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Army Public School (APS), Kota - apskota.in.
APS Kota aims to fill various vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT/ PRT, TGT/ PRT(Comp Science), Counselor, Dance, PET, Special Educator and Staff Nurse and other posts.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions and submit application for the relevant job post on or before 31st March 2018, 2PM.
How to Apply for APS Kota Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.apskota.in
Step 2 – Download the Application Form
Step 3 – Fill the application form and post the filled Application Form along with application fee of Rs.200 via DD (in favor of Army Public School Kota) at ‘ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL, KOTA, MALA ROAD KOTA-324001’
Direct Link - http://www.apskota.in/LSB%20FORMS%202018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
PGT - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks for each.
TGT/ PRT - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and must be B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.
TGT/ PRT(Comp Science) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech or ME/ M Tech or MCA with at least 50% marks.
Counselor - The applicant must possess MA/ MSC in Psychology with minimum of 50% marks.
Dance - The applicant must possess 10th passed certificate with 2 years experience in recognized Ballet/ Troupe/ Indian Classical Dance as a performing Artist.
Physical Education - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or B.E.P.D.
Staff Nurse - The applicant must possess Diploma in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing.
Special Educator - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with B.E.D with 1 year Diploma in Special Education.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.apskota.in/Adv%20for%20LSB%20Vacanies%202018.jpg
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Demand Draft of Rs.200 as application fee.
Selection Process:
The selection of the shortlisted candidates will be done through Interviews.
Also Watch
APS Kota aims to fill various vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT/ PRT, TGT/ PRT(Comp Science), Counselor, Dance, PET, Special Educator and Staff Nurse and other posts.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions and submit application for the relevant job post on or before 31st March 2018, 2PM.
How to Apply for APS Kota Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.apskota.in
Step 2 – Download the Application Form
Step 3 – Fill the application form and post the filled Application Form along with application fee of Rs.200 via DD (in favor of Army Public School Kota) at ‘ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL, KOTA, MALA ROAD KOTA-324001’
Direct Link - http://www.apskota.in/LSB%20FORMS%202018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
PGT - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks for each.
TGT/ PRT - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and must be B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.
TGT/ PRT(Comp Science) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech or ME/ M Tech or MCA with at least 50% marks.
Counselor - The applicant must possess MA/ MSC in Psychology with minimum of 50% marks.
Dance - The applicant must possess 10th passed certificate with 2 years experience in recognized Ballet/ Troupe/ Indian Classical Dance as a performing Artist.
Physical Education - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or B.E.P.D.
Staff Nurse - The applicant must possess Diploma in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing.
Special Educator - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with B.E.D with 1 year Diploma in Special Education.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.apskota.in/Adv%20for%20LSB%20Vacanies%202018.jpg
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Demand Draft of Rs.200 as application fee.
Selection Process:
The selection of the shortlisted candidates will be done through Interviews.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Lose 1-2 to Kyrgyzstan, 13-match Unbeaten Run Ends
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Government Treats Cinema As Publicity Tool: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More