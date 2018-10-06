GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Army Public School Recruitment 2018: 8,000 PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Apply Before 24th October 2018

Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 6, 2018, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Army Public School Recruitment 2018: 8,000 PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Apply Before 24th October 2018
Screen-grab from the official website of Army Public School.
Loading...
Army Public School Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8000 PGT, TGT and PRT posts has begun on the official website of Army Public School - aps-csb.in. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is scheduled to organize a Combined Selection Screening Examination across the country on 17th and 18th November 2018, next month, for the selection of approximately 8,000 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT) in Army Public Schools.

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 24th October 2018:

How to apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2018 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aps-csb.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘New User’ to Register yourself and Login to your profile

Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee: Rs 500

Eligibility Criteria:

PGT
The applicant must be a Post Graduate and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.

TGT
The applicant must be a Graduate and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.

PRT
The applicant must be a Graduate and B.Ed/Two-Year Diploma holder with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.

Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying: http://aps-csb.in/PdfDocuments/Advertisement.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...