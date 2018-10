Army Public School Recruitment 2018: 8,000 PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Apply Before 24th October 2018

Army Public School Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8000 PGT, TGT and PRT posts has begun on the official website of Army Public School - aps-csb.in. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is scheduled to organize a Combined Selection Screening Examination across the country on 17th and 18th November 2018, next month, for the selection of approximately 8,000 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT) in Army Public Schools.Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 24th October 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aps-csb.in Step 2 – Click on ‘New User’ to Register yourself and Login to your profileStep 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceRs 500The applicant must be a Post Graduate and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.The applicant must be a Graduate and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.The applicant must be a Graduate and B.Ed/Two-Year Diploma holder with minimum 50% marks in both the qualifying exams.Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying: http://aps-csb.in/PdfDocuments/Advertisement.pdf