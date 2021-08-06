Army Recovers Cache of Arms in J&K's Samba After Spotting Drone, Drop-off Likely from Pakistan

Security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

On a tip off, police and army conducted a search operation in Sarthian border hamlet, they said. During the search, they recovered two pistols, five magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag, they said.

According to reports, the place where the consignment was dropped is just 2 km away from the zero line on Indo-Pak international border.

Western Command, Indian Army, tweeted on Friday afternoon, “Own vigilant troops #RisingStarCorps spotted Drone activity near the IB in #Samba at early hours today. Search of the area resulted in recovery of arms and ammunition.@adgpi.”

The arms were possibly dropped by a drone from across the border. However, further investigation is on, they said.

Security forces also recovered two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.

Forces have repeatedly spotted drones in the region since June 27, when one was used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives. The incident left two IAF personnel injured.

