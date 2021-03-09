Army Recruitment Exam Paper Leak: Another Military Personnel Detained for Questioning in Delhi

Two days after a Major was arrested in connection with the February 28 Army recruitment exam paper leak, Pune police on Tuesday said another military personnel had been detained in Delhi for questioning. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed the development. Officials said an Anti Extortion Cell team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi as part of the paper leak probe and were jointly working with the Military Intelligence unit based there. Earlier, Major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu was held in the case with police claiming he had passed on the question paper via Whatsapp to some other accused.

So far, six people, including three Army personnel, have been arrested in the case. On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune’s BEG centre and 40 other locations across the country, had to be canceled due to the leak.