Army Rejects Charges of Atrocities, Warns People in Northeast about 'Fake News' against the Force
The Army posted a collage of screenshots of social media accounts, accusing them of spreading misinformation against the force by accusing it of carrying out atrocities.
Security personnel remove tyres set on fire by the demonstrators during a strike called by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Amid protests in the Northeast over the amended Citizenship Act, the Army on Saturday advised people to not fall prey to "fake news" directed against the force.
"Please desist from spreading misinformation. Some ill-intentioned (people) are spreading rumours on social media. Be careful of such fake news. The Indian Army the Army of the country," read a tweet on the official twitter handle of the Indian Army.
The Northeast has been on the boil since the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
