Army Rescues Over 100 People Stranded After Heavy Snow at Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Pass

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Army Rescues Over 100 People Stranded After Heavy Snow at Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Pass
Representational Image (Reuters)

Itanagar: The Indian Army rescued 111 people, including children, who were stranded due to heavy snow at Sela Pass in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, defence officials said on Monday.

Two teams of the Army along with medical staff and recovery vehicles were engaged in the rescue mission since the night of February 29 and all of them were rescued by early morning on March 1.

They rescued 111 people, both locals and tourists, who were stranded at Sela Pass at an altitude of 14,000 feet above the sea level, due to heavy snow, Tezpur-based defence spokesman Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said in a statement.

The rescued people were given tea, snacks and food at the site by Army personnel, it said. The Chief Ministers Office complimented the Army for their effective response, the statement added.

