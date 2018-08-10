Army Rescues Over 50 Tourists Stranded in Munnar Resort After Landslide

Over 50 tourists from Russia, Saudi Arabia and Oman, who were stranded after the road to their resort at Pallivasal in the district was damaged in a landslide, were rescued by the army on Friday.Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said they were brought out safely after army personnel cut out a parallel pathway.A four-member Russian family, including two children, and a couple from the US were rescued first and they proceeded to Kumarakkom in Kottayam district and Pathnamthitta district respectively. The other tourists were also brought out one by one after the road was cleared, sources said.The road to the Plum Judy resort was completely damaged in the landslide and was covered in mud and uprooted trees.It was raining heavily as the tourists came out of the resort, where they were stranded for the last two days. They waded in a single line through the muddy pathway, under the guidance of the army personnel.The minister told reporters that this was one of the resorts which had been ordered to be closed down some months ago. However they continued to operate on the strength of a favourable court order, he said.The resort management was asked to provide food and all necessary amenities to the tourists free of cost, sources said.Heavy rains, which had pounded Kerala in the last two days, had triggered landslides and floods in various places, leaving a trail of destruction. Twenty-nine people have died in the state in the last two days in landslides and floods caused by heavy rains.