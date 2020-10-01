Army Says It Is Committed To Providing Quality Medical Care To Veterans Amid Pandemic

New Delhi: Medical resources are under extreme strain due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Indian Army is committed to ensuring quality medical care to veterans, it said on Thursday. “No ECHS member who is entitled treatment in service hospital are being denied admission when referred by the ECHS polyclinic. ECHS members who are refused admission by any empanelled hospital will be admitted to service hospital,” the Army said in a statement.

The Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) aims to provide allopathic and AYUSH medicare to ex-servicemen pensioner and their dependents through a network of ECHS polyclinics, service medical facilities, government hospitals and civil empanelled hospitals. “During the current pandemic management, medical resources are under extreme strain. However, Indian Army is committed to ensure quality medicare to veterans,” the Army said.

A number of veterans and families are presently under treatment in service hospitals across the country, it noted. It is being ensured that there is no delay in conduct of emergency investigation or lifesaving treatment pending COVID-19 test, the Army mentioned.

“In addition, cardiology and orthopaedic cases can now be referred to empanelled hospitals (for duration of COVID-19 pandemic) apart from Service Hospitals,” the Army stated. Any denial of admission by empanelled hospitals may be intimated to OIC (officer in charge) of polyclinics and regional centres, it noted.

“ECHS members in Delhi NCR region may contact Joint Director (HS) Regional Centre I (9690233059) or Joint Director (HS) Regional Centre II (8342092824),” it stated.

