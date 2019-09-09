Army Shares Video of Failed Infiltration Attempt by Pakistan in J&K's Keran Sector

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday shared a video of a failed infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the LoC in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31-August 1.

In the about two-minute video, at least four bodies could be seen, which the Army sources said, were of Pakistani intruders. The Army had earlier said that five to seven Pakistani intruders were killed when it foiled the attempt by the Pakistani BAT team. A cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factories) markings was also recovered.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists. The Pakistan troops deployed in the area were also allegedly trying to interfere search operations and attempts to find the bodies.

#WATCH: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen in video.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/kXKsJskVs0 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector, the sources said. Two days later, the Army had offered Pakistan to take back the bodies for last rites and asked them to come with a white flag. Top military sources had said there were five BAT attempts on Indian military posts on the LoC in August.

Sources said Pakistan was trying to push Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and those from other outfits.

(With inputs from PTI)

