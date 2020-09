A soldier of counter-insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was injured on Sunday after his weapon discharged accidentally in J&K's Bandipora district.

Police sources said the RR trooper identified as Hambir Kumar of 27 RR was injured critically when his service rifle went off accidentally inside a camp.

The injured soldier has been shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh cantonment area of Srinagar.