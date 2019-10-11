Army Soldier Killed as Pakistan Resorts to Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Two jawans were also injured in the Pakistani shelling in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: An Army jawan was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.
Two jawans were also injured in the Pakistani shelling in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.
"Today, the ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector from 5.50 am to 7.30 am," he said.
During the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, one injured jawan, identified as Naik Subash Thapa, 25, was evacuated to the Military Command Hospital Udhampur, but later succumbed to injuries, the spokesperson said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Kareena Kapoor, Dilijit Dosanjh Take Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge with Kiara Advani
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger