Army Targets OGW Network to Stop Kashmiri Youth From Joining Terror Ranks

To stop the Kashmiri youth from joining the terror ranks, the army has adopted the “target” Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network approach in which the OGWs of the terror groups which are involved in the radicalization and recruitment of the youth into terror ranks.

“The army has adopted the approach to identify and target the overground worker’s network involved in radicalization and recruitment of the youth into terror ranks”, an army officer said.

He said that the army chief Gen MM Naravane who reached Srinagar on Wednesday was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation in the valley and was also told about the measures being taken to identify and target the overground worker’s network involved in the radicalization and recruitment of the touch into terror ranks.

“Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed”, the officer said.

He said that the chief of army staff Genl MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the UT on Wednesday afternoon.

The army chief accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation.

While interacting with troops, the COAS expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic.

He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively.

Later, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and other Security agencies in projecting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT.

In the evening, the COAS called on the Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and discussed the emerging challenges and road map for long term peace in J&K. The LG appreciated the role played by the Indian Army in restoring and preserving peace in the UT and providing aid to the civil authorities against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Lt Governor and the Army Chief discussed recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Discussions were also held on several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management”, an officer said.

He said that the Lt Governor stressed the high importance of maintaining close synergy between the Army and other Security Forces to meet the security challenges.

The Lt Governor lauded the Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K, besides extending necessary support and complementing Government’s efforts in controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

