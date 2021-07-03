Army to Hoist a 100-Ft-Tall National Flag in J&K's Gulmarg

The tallest National Flag in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be hoisted at Gulmarg, a prominent tourist destination of the country. The height of the national flag will be 100 feet. The construction work is underway. About 80 per cent of the work has been completed and it is hoped that the work will complete this month itself and it will be inaugurated soon.

Col. Ashutosh Thapiyal, Commanding Officer of 15 Gadwal Gulmarg and Brigadier B S Fhogat, commander Pir Panchal Brigades are overseeing the construction work. Work began in April for the project.

This National Flag is being hoisted at a place where tourists from all over the surrounding mountains from Gulmarg Gondola will be able to see. The installation of the flag will also benefit tourism. This place will be a viewpoint for tourists. Tourists will come here to express their love for the flag.

Col Thapiyal told News 18 Urdu that this is the first time in the history of Kashmir that such a height, National Flag is being flown, which will become the centre of attention for the country. He added that the team is working to complete the work as soon as possible.

