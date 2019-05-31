Army to Provide Legal Assistance to Detained Veteran in Assam Who Was Declared 'Foreigner'

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Army to Provide Legal Assistance to Detained Veteran in Assam Who Was Declared 'Foreigner'
The Army has contacted two advocates to fight Mohammed Sanaullah's case in the Gauhati High Court and is also in touch with his family for help and support.
File photo of retired Indian army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district of Assam (CNN-News18)
Loading...
Guwahati: Assam’s Directorate of Sainik Welfare (DSW) has come forward to provide legal assistance to Mohammed Sanaullah, a retired honorary captain of the Indian Army who was declared a ‘foreigner’ and sent to the Goalpara detention centre.
Standing with him, the Army has contacted two advocates to fight his case in the Gauhati High Court and is also in touch with his family for help and support.
Following media reports on the veteran’s detention, DSW officials approached the Kamrup (Rural) Superintendent of Police to seek permission to interact with Sanaullah at the North Guwahati police station. The 52-year-old from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district was declared a ‘foreigner’ by the Boko Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) on May 23. He was detained by the police on Tuesday.
According to the Army, Sanaullah narrated the reasons leading to the tribunal verdict – primary among which was the variation in the year of enrolment in the Indian Army. Sanaullah said that his enrollment year as per documents is 1987. However, during the initial verification, the year of enrollment was recorded as 1978.
Sanaullah said the tribunal was of the view that it was not possible for an 11-year-old to enrol in the Army and held him for giving false information possibly to conceal identity or facts. He said the tribunal did not take into account any of his service documents that would have avoided the confusion.
Another reason stated was a mismatch in the personal and family details submitted by the Assam Border Police, which was recorded during his questioning in 2008, and his statement before the tribunal. Sanaullah said he was never summoned by the border police, and that he is “totally unaware” of any FIR filed against him in 2008 accusing him of being a “foreigner”.
Other reasons include discrepancy in the age of his mother and sister, with NRC records suggesting that his sister is older than his mother.
The court also passed the judgement taking into consideration a land document submitted by Sanaullah as evidence of citizenship - the land was found transferred to his name in 1977 when he was just 10 years old. The tribunal questioned how the land could be transferred in the name of a minor when his mother was still alive. Sanaullah's father had passed away in 1973.
Besides, it was also noted that the voter identification card issued to him in 1987 showed his age as 22 when actually he was 20 years old then.
After retiring as a soldier, Sanaullah had served as sub-inspector in the Assam Border Police at the Baihata Chariali police station under Kamrup rural district. In his military career, he took part in three counter-insurgency operations while being posted with 26 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and 33 Field Workshop in Kupwara near the Line of Control from 2015 to 2017. He was also part of CI operations in Imphal West district of Manipur from 2007 to 2010.
Standing with him, the Army has contacted two advocates to fight his case in the Gauhati High Court and is also in touch with his family for help and support.
Following media reports on the veteran’s detention, DSW officials approached the Kamrup (Rural) Superintendent of Police to seek permission to interact with Sanaullah at the North Guwahati police station. The 52-year-old from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district was declared a ‘foreigner’ by the Boko Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) on May 23. He was detained by the police on Tuesday.
According to the Army, Sanaullah narrated the reasons leading to the tribunal verdict – primary among which was the variation in the year of enrolment in the Indian Army. Sanaullah said that his enrollment year as per documents is 1987. However, during the initial verification, the year of enrollment was recorded as 1978.
Sanaullah said the tribunal was of the view that it was not possible for an 11-year-old to enrol in the Army and held him for giving false information possibly to conceal identity or facts. He said the tribunal did not take into account any of his service documents that would have avoided the confusion.
Another reason stated was a mismatch in the personal and family details submitted by the Assam Border Police, which was recorded during his questioning in 2008, and his statement before the tribunal. Sanaullah said he was never summoned by the border police, and that he is “totally unaware” of any FIR filed against him in 2008 accusing him of being a “foreigner”.
Other reasons include discrepancy in the age of his mother and sister, with NRC records suggesting that his sister is older than his mother.
The court also passed the judgement taking into consideration a land document submitted by Sanaullah as evidence of citizenship - the land was found transferred to his name in 1977 when he was just 10 years old. The tribunal questioned how the land could be transferred in the name of a minor when his mother was still alive. Sanaullah's father had passed away in 1973.
Besides, it was also noted that the voter identification card issued to him in 1987 showed his age as 22 when actually he was 20 years old then.
After retiring as a soldier, Sanaullah had served as sub-inspector in the Assam Border Police at the Baihata Chariali police station under Kamrup rural district. In his military career, he took part in three counter-insurgency operations while being posted with 26 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and 33 Field Workshop in Kupwara near the Line of Control from 2015 to 2017. He was also part of CI operations in Imphal West district of Manipur from 2007 to 2010.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results