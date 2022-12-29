CHANGE LANGUAGE
Army Troops Open Fire After Suspicious Movement Near LoC in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Army Troops Open Fire After Suspicious Movement Near LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 23:20 IST

Jammu, India

Army troops also fired illuminating bombs to take a close look at the area (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Army troops also fired illuminating bombs to take a close look at the area (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The shots were heard at around 7.15 pm in the Khari Karmara area. There was no report of any loss of life or injury

Army troops opened fire on Thursday after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The shots were heard at around 7.15 pm in the Khari Karmara area. There was no report of any loss of life or injury, they said.

Army troops also fired illuminating bombs to take a close look at the area to ensure that there is no movement of terrorists from across the border amid inclement weather.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:December 29, 2022, 23:20 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 23:20 IST
