Army Vehicle Attacked With IED in Pulwama, Nine Security Personnel Injured

Srinagar: Nine security personnel were injured after militants on Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army Casper, a bullet and mine proof vehicle, of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on 14 February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Further details are awaited.