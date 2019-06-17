Army Vehicle Attacked With IED in Pulwama, Nine Security Personnel Injured
The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on 14 February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The vehicle damaged after IED blast.
Srinagar: Nine security personnel were injured after militants on Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The Army Casper, a bullet and mine proof vehicle, of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.
There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said.
The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on 14 February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Further details are awaited.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunny Deol Didn't Speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 Years After He Played a Glorified Villain in Darr
- Gautam Gambhir Pads Up By Taking Oath as Lok Sabha MP
- Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Play Boy George in His Biopic?
- Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s