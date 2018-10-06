GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army vehicle Turns Turtle in J&K's Shopian, 16 Soldiers Injured

The Army vehicle turned turtle on the road in Kanipora village.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Srinagar: Sixteen soldiers were injured in a road accident on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

"The 16 soldiers belonging to the elite Para-Commando Force. Some have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment," the police added.
