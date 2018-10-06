English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army vehicle Turns Turtle in J&K's Shopian, 16 Soldiers Injured
The Army vehicle turned turtle on the road in Kanipora village.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Srinagar: Sixteen soldiers were injured in a road accident on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
The Army vehicle turned turtle on the road in Kanipora village.
"The 16 soldiers belonging to the elite Para-Commando Force. Some have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment," the police added.
The Army vehicle turned turtle on the road in Kanipora village.
"The 16 soldiers belonging to the elite Para-Commando Force. Some have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment," the police added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show
- Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor will Feature in 'Emotional and Hysterical' Episode
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...