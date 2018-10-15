GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Veterans Ask Why Defence Ministry Allowed BJP Youth Wing Convention in Cantt

In a tweet, Major DP Singh urged defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to “put a check” on such decisions.

Updated:October 15, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The defence ministry has landed in a controversy after it came to notice that permission was granted to the youth wing of the BJP to hold its national convention at the army grounds.

Several servicemen took to social media to question how the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, was allowed to hold a convention at the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad Cantonment in Hyderabad. The event took place between October 23 and 28.

In a tweet, Major DP Singh urged defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to “put a check” on such decisions.




Taking note of Major DP Singh's tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the act "disgraceful". Tharoor asked when did "Indian Army become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BJP?"




Several servicemen, terming the act "wrong", tagged Defence Minister Sitharaman for an answer. Till now neither the ministry nor the Defence Minister have issued a statement on the issue.







| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
