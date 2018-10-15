Army Veterans Ask Why Defence Ministry Allowed BJP Youth Wing Convention in Cantt
In a tweet, Major DP Singh urged defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to “put a check” on such decisions.
Image for representation.
Several servicemen took to social media to question how the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, was allowed to hold a convention at the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad Cantonment in Hyderabad. The event took place between October 23 and 28.
Here starts another degradation of #IndianArmy— Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) October 13, 2018
Madam @nsitharaman May pls put a check.
1 side forces r being used2clean up spoiled things due2 misuse/corruption by civilians
On the other hand things kept intact are being opened 4 their use.
Jai hind really@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/d9FtKk3owB
Taking note of Major DP Singh's tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the act "disgraceful". Tharoor asked when did "Indian Army become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BJP?"
Disgraceful. Since when has the #IndianArmy become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BJP? https://t.co/qDV9tItyNQ— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2018
Several servicemen, terming the act "wrong", tagged Defence Minister Sitharaman for an answer. Till now neither the ministry nor the Defence Minister have issued a statement on the issue.
Holding political rallies inside a Cantt is WRONG.— Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) October 14, 2018
The designs behind opening of Cantts becoming clearer.....
And we have impotent senior officers who don't dare to take a stand
Disgusted.......@nsitharaman @adgpi pic.twitter.com/5ubF8L5hOI
It is a bad and sad that the army resources r being used by political parties. It will also become a bad precedent.— Sudhakar Chopra (@sudhakarchopra) October 13, 2018
