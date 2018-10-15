Army Veterans Ask Why Defence Ministry Allowed BJP Youth Wing Convention in Cantt

Here starts another degradation of #IndianArmy



Madam @nsitharaman May pls put a check.



1 side forces r being used2clean up spoiled things due2 misuse/corruption by civilians



On the other hand things kept intact are being opened 4 their use.



Jai hind really@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/d9FtKk3owB — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) October 13, 2018

Disgraceful. Since when has the #IndianArmy become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BJP? https://t.co/qDV9tItyNQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2018

Holding political rallies inside a Cantt is WRONG.

The designs behind opening of Cantts becoming clearer.....

And we have impotent senior officers who don't dare to take a stand

Disgusted.......@nsitharaman @adgpi pic.twitter.com/5ubF8L5hOI — Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) October 14, 2018

It is a bad and sad that the army resources r being used by political parties. It will also become a bad precedent. — Sudhakar Chopra (@sudhakarchopra) October 13, 2018

The defence ministry has landed in a controversy after it came to notice that permission was granted to the youth wing of the BJP to hold its national convention at the army grounds.Several servicemen took to social media to question how the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, was allowed to hold a convention at the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad Cantonment in Hyderabad. The event took place between October 23 and 28.In a tweet, Major DP Singh urged defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to “put a check” on such decisions.Taking note of Major DP Singh's tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the act "disgraceful". Tharoor asked when did "Indian Army become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BJP?"Several servicemen, terming the act "wrong", tagged Defence Minister Sitharaman for an answer. Till now neither the ministry nor the Defence Minister have issued a statement on the issue.