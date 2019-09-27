Army Video Shows Pakistani Infiltrators Running Back After Strong Retaliation from Indian Soldiers

New Delhi: The India Army on Friday released a video showing terrorists trying to infiltrate into India from the Pakistani side of the LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The video shows the terrorists emerging from behind the rocks on a hill in Kashmir’s northern district.

They were trying to infiltrate into India and carry out attack on Indian positions. However, after strong retaliation from the Indian soldiers, the terrorists, four of them seen in the video, were forced to retract back to the Pakistani side of the border. The video of the terrorists attempting to enter India is reported to be of July 30, nearly a week before the Centre abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to J&K.

Indian Army detected Pakistani terrorists near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on 30 Jul.Indian troops started firing at them as soon as terrorists were detected&forced them to return to their territory.They were attempting to infiltrate&carry out attacks on Indian positions. pic.twitter.com/WlKT9VF6Cd — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Earlier, the army had shared video of a failed infiltration attempt made by Pakistani terrorists on the intervening night of July 31-August 1. The video showed at least four bodies, reportedly of the Pakistani intruders, lying on the LoC.

Earlier this week, the Army said nearly 500 well-trained terrorists were waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley as part of Pakistan's design to trigger unrest.

Some of the terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force in February, the sources said on Monday.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has pitched for putting the anti-infiltration grid along the border with Pakistan on "high alert" and securing vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir amid reports of large-scale infiltration attempts by terrorists, officials said.

During his meeting with Army and BSF officers, the NSA stressed that in view of reports of large-scale infiltration attempts by terrorists, the anti-infiltration grid along the border be put on high alert.

In view of the reports that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits may carry out some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror, the security of vital installations must be ensured and all arrangements regarding strict vigilance and keeping the troops on alert be made a priority, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

