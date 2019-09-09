Army Warns of Possible Terror Attack in South India After Boats Found Abandoned at Sir Creek

New Delhi: The Army on Monday said it had received inputs on a possible terror attack in south India, adding that some abandoned boats were found recovered from Sir Creek.

“We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled,” news agency ANI quoted Lt Gen SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command as saying.

Security had been tightened across Tamil Nadu in August following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state.

It was suspected that six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore, police had said.

Security had been stepped up at many places, including airports, railway stations, bus stands and places of worship across the state. An alert had been sounded, especially in coastal districts, to prevent any further possible intrusion

