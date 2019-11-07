Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Army Warns Officials Against 150 Fake Social Media Profiles Targetting Personnel for Sensitive Info

They said that an advisory was sent to Army personnel last month to make them aware of the "trap".

PTI

November 7, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Army Warns Officials Against 150 Fake Social Media Profiles Targetting Personnel for Sensitive Info
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Army has cautioned its officials against 150 fake social media profiles that are being used by adversaries for honey trapping in order to extract sensitive information, sources said on Thursday.

They said that an advisory was sent to Army personnel last month to make them aware of the "trap".

An official said people using fake social media profiles have been trying to engage with the Army personnel for extracting information by pretending to be fellow Army officers, police personnel or even posing as women.

"The profiles are generally 2-3 years old. So, they do not raise suspicion and appear to be authentic. It is then that they started targeting," the official added.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Police's intelligence unit arrested an Army jawan, who was honey-trapped by an agent of Pakistan's ISI, for allegedly sharing confidential and strategic information. He was targeted through Facebook and WhatsApp, they added.



