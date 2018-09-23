Armyman, Main Accused in Gang-rape of Class XII Topper in Rewari, Arrested After 11 Days

The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the gang-rape of a Class XII topper in Haryana’s Rewari area on September 12 arrested two of the accused on Sunday.The police had already arrested Nishu Phogat earlier this week and nabbed main accused Pankaj, an army man posted in Rajasthan, and Manish, for the alleged assault on the 20-year-old woman.DGP B S Sandhu said with the arrest of Manish and the Army man, Pankaj, all the key accused allegedly involved in the incident, have now been arrested. "Both the prime accused in the case, who had been on the run, have been arrested," he told PTI.The woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three when she was going to her coaching centre in Kanina town of district Mahendragarh on September 12.The accused, who arrived in a car, allegedly drugged her and raped her at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.The rape had caused massive outrage across the country and the police was under pressure to make the arrests soon. A Maha Panchayat comprising of 51 villages was organised on Saturday to demand the arrest and that the case be tried in a fast-track court.It prompted opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation on moral grounds, alleging the state had failed to protect its daughters.As part of the investigation, police had detained over 100 people in Rewari, including the in-laws of the armyman to track the whereabouts of the accused. As many as 25 police teams had been formed to raid several locations across Rajasthan and Haryana.