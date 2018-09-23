English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Armyman, Main Accused in Gang-rape of Class XII Topper in Rewari, Arrested After 11 Days
The police had already arrested Nishu Phogat earlier this week and nabbed main accused Pankaj, an army man posted in Rajasthan, and Manish, for the alleged assault on the 20-year-old woman on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the gang-rape of a Class XII topper in Haryana’s Rewari area on September 12 arrested two of the accused on Sunday.
