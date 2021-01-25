1-MIN READ
Army's Dhruv Chopper Crash Lands in J&K's Lakhanpur, 2 Pilots Seriously Injured
File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)
Two pilots who have received grievous injuries have been evacuated and rushed to Military Base Hospital nearby.
January 25, 2021, 19:59 IST
Two pilots were seriously injured after Indian Army's Dhruv chopper crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Lakhanpur, said Kathua SSP Shalinder Mishra. The injured have been rushed to nearby Military Base Hospital.
