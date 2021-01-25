News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Army's Dhruv Chopper Crash Lands in J&K's Lakhanpur, 2 Pilots Seriously Injured
1-MIN READ

Army's Dhruv Chopper Crash Lands in J&K's Lakhanpur, 2 Pilots Seriously Injured

File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)

File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)

Two pilots who have received grievous injuries have been evacuated and rushed to Military Base Hospital nearby.

Two pilots were seriously injured after Indian Army's Dhruv chopper crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Lakhanpur, said Kathua SSP Shalinder Mishra. The injured have been rushed to nearby Military Base Hospital.

details awaited


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...