1-min read

Army’s Sword, IAF’s Eagle and Navy’s Anchor on Insignia as Bipin Rawat Takes Charge as India’s First CDS

Gen Rawat retired from the post of the Army Chief on Tuesday after a three-year tenure. On Monday, he was appointed India's first CDS.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Army’s Sword, IAF’s Eagle and Navy’s Anchor on Insignia as Bipin Rawat Takes Charge as India’s First CDS
General Bipin Rawat after taking charge as the Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Outgoing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will have his office in New Delhi’s South Block and shall have the parent service uniform.

The Indian army on Tuesday shared representational images of the rank badges and accoutrements like peak cap and belt buckle that will be part of the Chief of Defence Staff’s uniform

Gen Rawat retired from the post of the Army Chief on Tuesday after a three-year tenure. On Monday, he was appointed India's first CDS.

"Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block. #CDS shall have parent Service uniform. Rank badges & accoutrements of #CDS reflect #Jointness #Integration #Synergy," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information -Indian Army, tweeted on Tuesday.

In successive tweets, the Army shared representational images of rank badges and accoutrements like peak cap, button on working dress, belt buckle, and car flag of the CDS.

Sources said the insignia of the CDS draws emblematic elements from all the three services of the armed forces, two swords (Army), an eagle (signifying the Indian Air Force), and an anchor (Navy) and the State emblem of Ashok Chakra, encompassed by what appears to be a laurel.

Gen Rawat will be able to serve as CDS for a period of up to three years after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had, in a landmark decision last week, approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.



