Take Away More, Dine-in Less: All You Need to Know Before Heading Out to Maha Hotels as Govt Allows Lodging

Mumbai: Making Aarogya Setu app compulsory and asking guests to minimise use of housekeeping services, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.

Contactless payment like QR code, e-wallets have been encouraged for both check-ins and check-outs, while number of guests in the elevators have been restricted.

The government has asked restaurants to provide e-menus to guests and use disposable paper napkins. Room services and takeaways have been encouraged, instead of dine-ins.

The government's move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with various associations of hotels and lodges, and assured them of taking a decision soon on reopening after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The on-going lockdown in the state will be in force till July 31. Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services, including lodges, guest houses, etc, outside containment zones, allowed to operate with restricted entry. "These establishments will operate at 33 per cent capacity and on conditions specified, the notification said.

The hotels in shopping malls, however, will not be allowed to reopen. The government said that these entities, if they are being used as quarantine facilities, will continue to function as such unless the local district/municipal administrations decide otherwise.

Similarly, some part/whole of the balance unused capacity (67 per cent) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration, the government said.