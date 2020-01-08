Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Around 100 MPs will Write to President Demanding Sacking of JNU VC, Says Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said that many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding sacking of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (VC).

He was addressing a public meeting organised by the teachers' association and students' union of the university.

"Many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC," Yechury said. His words received a loud cheer from students.

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar urged the students on Tuesday to put the past behind them and return to the university premises.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

