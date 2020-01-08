Around 100 MPs will Write to President Demanding Sacking of JNU VC, Says Sitaram Yechury
Yechury said that many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding sacking of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (VC).
He was addressing a public meeting organised by the teachers' association and students' union of the university.
"Many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC," Yechury said. His words received a loud cheer from students.
Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar urged the students on Tuesday to put the past behind them and return to the university premises.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
- This Instagram Account Shows How a Dog Could Speak His Mind in Different Situations
- Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?