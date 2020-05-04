Around 150 Liquor Shops Likely to Open in Delhi from Today

Around 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government has announced implementation of the latest lockdown relaxations.

According to an official, four government-run agencies, which are responsible for sale of liquor in Delhi, have submitted the list of the liquor shops which can be allowed to open following coronavirus guidelines.

"About 150 liquor shops are likely to open in Delhi from Monday," the official said, adding that these are likely remain open till 7 in evening.

On Saturday, the excise department directed these four agencies to identify liquor outlets which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, liquor shops will not be allowed to open in COVID-19 containment zones.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the permission to open liquor shops in public places, except malls and market complexes.

The agencies will also have to give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfil all conditions prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to the excise department.

