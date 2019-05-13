Take the pledge to vote

Around 25 Flights Delayed at Kolkata Airport as Internet Server Goes Down

The airlines, therefore, were issuing boarding passes manually since 5.30pm, said a senior official Airports Authority of India (AAI).

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
Around 25 Flights Delayed at Kolkata Airport as Internet Server Goes Down
File photo of Kolkata airport.
New Delhi: About 25 flights were delayed at the Kolkata airport as its Internet server went down since 5.30pm on Monday, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The airlines, therefore, were issuing boarding passes manually since 5.30pm, the official added.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports — including the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata — across the country.

"The Internet server has been down since 5.30pm and it is likely to start working from 10.30pm today (Monday). About 25 flights have been delayed between 5.30pm and 9pm by an average time of 20-25 minutes," said the AAI official.

The official added that the IT team of the AAI is working diligently to resolve the issue.
