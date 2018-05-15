Around 30 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh

: Around 30 persons are missing after a service motor boat capsized in Godavari River near Devipatnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.Officials told, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned. The incident happened at about 5:30pm due to bad weather conditions, officials said.National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Kakinada & Visakhapatnam have been deployed for rescue operationsYSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anguish over the mishap and has instructed party cadre to help in the rescue works.