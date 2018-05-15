GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Around 30 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh

Officials told CNN-News18, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:May 15, 2018, 9:40 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: Around 30 persons are missing after a service motor boat capsized in Godavari River near Devipatnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

Officials told CNN-News18, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned. The incident happened at about 5:30pm due to bad weather conditions, officials said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Kakinada & Visakhapatnam have been deployed for rescue operations

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anguish over the mishap and has instructed party cadre to help in the rescue works.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
