English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Around 30 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh
Officials told CNN-News18, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned.
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: Around 30 persons are missing after a service motor boat capsized in Godavari River near Devipatnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.
Officials told CNN-News18, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned. The incident happened at about 5:30pm due to bad weather conditions, officials said.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Kakinada & Visakhapatnam have been deployed for rescue operations
YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anguish over the mishap and has instructed party cadre to help in the rescue works.
Also Watch
Officials told CNN-News18, that the boat was carrying 40 people when the mishap occurred. About 10 of them swam to safety, but the rest are feared drowned. The incident happened at about 5:30pm due to bad weather conditions, officials said.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Kakinada & Visakhapatnam have been deployed for rescue operations
YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anguish over the mishap and has instructed party cadre to help in the rescue works.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery