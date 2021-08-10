Around 300 Terrorists from Pakistan Launch Pads Trying to Infiltrate into J&K, Dilbag Singh Says

Around 300 terrorists from Pakistan’s terror launch pads are trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir despite a ceasefire agreement in effect for the last six months, director general of police Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

Some of them, who entered Bandipora from Machchil and Gurez from Kail in Pakistan, were killed by security forces. Pakistan and its agencies are trying to activate those who are vulnerable, said Singh.

Two terrorists, one from Shopian and the other one was half-Pakistani, were killed in an operation by security forces in Rajouri district on August 6.

Around four groups of terrorists have entered the Indian side. Few terrorists of the first two groups have been neutralised. There is a possibility that one more group might have crossed over to Shopian.

The J&K Police has foiled 50% infiltration attempts by terrorists carrying drugs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). “All forces taking counter IED measures and will thwart it. Our information system is strong and we have strengthened our border, highway and interior grid.” Drone threat is also being tackled by the joint forces.

Terrorists in Doda, who were to join Jehangir Saroori group, have been arrested. They tried to form Gazwat Force to disturb communal harmony but were decimated. Its terrorist from Saudi Arabia has been arrested. Over Ground Workers have been remvoved from the area.

“We are trying to end terror funding. NIA raided 56 places of those who were keeping terrorism alive. Strict action will be taken against those involved. Some money from Jamaat-e-Islami accounts have been seized,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the DGP further said around 57 of those who travelled to Pakistan on the student and tourist visas in 2017-18 got involved in terror activities. They went on a valid passport but returned through the LoC after receiving the training in Pakistan. Seventeen such terrorists have been killed, around 13 are active while 17 are in Pakistan, he said.

There have been strict rules to allot student visas to Pakistan because they go there to study but return with guns, the DGP said.

