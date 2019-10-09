Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Around 3000 Cases of Dengue Fever Reported in Tamil Nadu So Far, Claims Health Secretary

In a new report published in The News Minute, as many as 2,951 persons have been treated for dengue fever in Tamil Nadu this year, starting from January 1, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Around 3000 Cases of Dengue Fever Reported in Tamil Nadu So Far, Claims Health Secretary
Image for representation.

Ever since the onset of monsoon, a constant worry has caused tension among people. The worry is caused as a result of an increase in number of mosquitoes, which leads to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. In India, the state of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakahand and Tamil Nadu have been worst hit by the menace of dengue fever this year.

In a new report published in The News Minute, as many as 2,951 persons have been treated for dengue fever in Tamil Nadu this year, starting from January 1, 2019. The data has been provided by Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh. She revealed it while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after conducting inspection at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Chennai.

She also explained the purpose of the inspection at the medical college. Beela said, “Nilavembu water is being given to patients here and we are here to ensure that there are sufficient medications available for patients.”

The health secretary also mentioned that so far, only one death has been recorded due to dengue, which was from north Chennai. She also focused on the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s efforts to adopt preventive measures against dengue. She also added that the focus areas for the health department are Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ambattur and Dharmapuri. In the city of Chennai, north Chennai is being given special attention.

She told the reporters, “We have 2,951 cases of dengue so far. Our target this time is zero dengue deaths. If people get admitted in the early stages of dengue, we can cure them and send them home.” She also put light on the efforts by the department to reduce the source of dengue infections, adding, “This year we have also involved school students to be the eyes and ears of the department. They will help us increase community-level participation and awareness in households.”

It is to be noted that dengue is one of several mosquito-borne diseases, while others are malaria, chikungunya and zika. The dengue virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is commonly seen during the monsoons.

